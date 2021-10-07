We start today’s deals with a couple of powerful devices, starting with the latest Apple Mac mini available for $659 after a $40 discount. This will get you a new Mac mini that comes powered by Apple’s M1 chip. It also packs 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space for anything you want to do. Still, if you want more storage space, you can pick up the 512GB storage version that comes with $100 savings. And if you’re OK with open box products, you can grab a new Apple Mac mini for just $519 over at eBay, meaning that you can get one and score $180 savings.

And if you’re not a fan of Macs, you can also check out the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro that’s now available for $850 after a 23 percent discount that will get you more than $250 savings. This laptop is part of the Intel Evo Platform. It features a 15.6-inch AMOLED display with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage space on its Mystic Blue color variant. The Mystic Silver variant is also on sale, but it will be a bit more expensive than the blue variant, as it sells for $882.

If you want more power, you can also go for the Intel Core i7 model that packs 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for $1,092.15 after a $207 discount. And if you want the Galaxy Book Pro with a 13.3-inch display, with the same Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB storage, and 8GB RAM, you can pick one up for $1,002 after a $198 discount.

    M1 Mac mini

    Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.6-inch Core i7

    Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13.3-inch Core i7

Other deals feature the SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe portable solid-state drive that is seeing a 41 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $265 after a $185 discount. And if you can live with 1TB of extreme portable storage space, you can pick one up for $147.14 after a $102.85 discount. You can also consider packing more storage space insider your laptop with the Samsung 870 QVO SATA III 2.5-inch SSD 2TB that’s now available at $162.02 after a $67.97 discount. In addition, the 1TB option is getting a $25 discount, which means you can pick one up for $110. And if you’re interested in a new gaming mouse, you can grab the Corsair Sabre Pro Champion Series Gaming Mouse for $40 after a $15 discount.

    SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD

    SAMSUNG 870 QVO SATA III SSD

    CORSAIR Sabre PRO




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Galaxy Z Fold 3 sales
Save big bucks on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, OnePlus 9 and more today
Today’s best deals come from Amazon, Samsung, and OnePlus, where we find the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, OnePlus 9 Pro, and more on sale
iPhone 13, iPad mini and iPad 9th gen are now available
Apple iPhone 13 series, new iPad mini, and iPad 9th gen are available today
The new Apple iPhone 13 Series are now available along with the iPad 9th Generation and iPad mini 6th generation of devices.
Macbook Pro green
Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and more are on sale
We keep getting great savings from Amazon.com. This time we focus on the latest MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and more M1-powered Macs