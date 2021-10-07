We start today’s deals with a couple of powerful devices, starting with the latest Apple Mac mini available for $659 after a $40 discount. This will get you a new Mac mini that comes powered by Apple’s M1 chip. It also packs 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space for anything you want to do. Still, if you want more storage space, you can pick up the 512GB storage version that comes with $100 savings. And if you’re OK with open box products, you can grab a new Apple Mac mini for just $519 over at eBay, meaning that you can get one and score $180 savings.

And if you’re not a fan of Macs, you can also check out the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro that’s now available for $850 after a 23 percent discount that will get you more than $250 savings. This laptop is part of the Intel Evo Platform. It features a 15.6-inch AMOLED display with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage space on its Mystic Blue color variant. The Mystic Silver variant is also on sale, but it will be a bit more expensive than the blue variant, as it sells for $882.

If you want more power, you can also go for the Intel Core i7 model that packs 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for $1,092.15 after a $207 discount. And if you want the Galaxy Book Pro with a 13.3-inch display, with the same Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB storage, and 8GB RAM, you can pick one up for $1,002 after a $198 discount.

Other deals feature the SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe portable solid-state drive that is seeing a 41 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $265 after a $185 discount. And if you can live with 1TB of extreme portable storage space, you can pick one up for $147.14 after a $102.85 discount. You can also consider packing more storage space insider your laptop with the Samsung 870 QVO SATA III 2.5-inch SSD 2TB that’s now available at $162.02 after a $67.97 discount. In addition, the 1TB option is getting a $25 discount, which means you can pick one up for $110. And if you’re interested in a new gaming mouse, you can grab the Corsair Sabre Pro Champion Series Gaming Mouse for $40 after a $15 discount.