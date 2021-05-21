Mac mini with M1 chip

The latest M1-powered Macs are some of the most powerful laptops available in the markets. And they get even better when you can get one on sale. You can currently get a new M1 Mac mini for just $800. This is the 512GB variant which also comes with 8GB RAM under the hood. Now, you will get a first $70 discount on the product’s landing page, but you will get the other $29 savings at checkout. If you feel like you can live with less storage, the 256GB variant is also on sale, and you can get one with the same 8GB RAM for $600 after a $69 discount which will be reflected at checkout.

If you want the power of Apple’s M1 chip on the go, you can grab a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is currently getting a $199 discount, leaving it up for grabs at just $1,350 on its 512GB variant. The 256GB option is also on sale, and you can get one for just $1,240 after a $59 discount if you go for the Space Gray model. And if you what the Silver variant, you will end up paying $1,249. Both of them come with 8GB RAM, a 13-inch Retina Display, and a battery that will give you up to 20 hours of continuous use.

If you’re not into Apple or any of its products, and you’d rather get a Windows PC or a Chromebook, we’ve also got you covered. First up, the MSI Prestige 14 is getting a $200 discount, leaving it up for grabs at just $999. This laptop comes with an ultra-thin and light design, an Intel Core i5 processor, GTX1650 Graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage space. And if you’re looking for something even more affordable, you can get a new HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop, which comes with a MediaTek MT8183 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage for $169 with $70.99 savings.

