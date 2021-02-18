We continue bringing you some of the best deals available today. Now we move onto Apple territory, where the latest Apple Mac mini with an M1 processor is getting a $69 discount, which leaves it available for just $600. This will get you 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and two Thunderbolt ports.

If this option doesn’t seem too compelling, you can also grab a new iMac. The 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and an Intel Core i3 processor is currently selling for $1,219 after an $80 discount. You can get an extra boost of power if you go for the Intel Core i5 model that’s also on sale, and you can get yours for $1,349 after a $150 discount. The 27-inch iMac with 5K Retina Display is also on sale, and you can get one starting for $1,679 after a $120 discount. You will get an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD under the hood.

Next up, we take a look at the latest 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro. The larger variant is getting a $50 discount in its WiFi-only version with 128GB storage space in Silver, which leaves it up for grabs at $949. However, the best deal may be the 256GB version, as you can get yours for $999 with $100 savings.

The smaller 11-inch is also available for $999, but you would get $256GB storage, a $50 discount, and LTE connectivity to your iPad Pro, so you don’t have to be looking for WiFi signals when you want to surf the web or watch your fav content. Still, you can get the 512GB option for $50 more, but this is a WiFi-only version. Now, you can also get a new Apple Smart Keyboard for your 7th or 8th generation iPad, which will also fit your 3rd generation iPad Air. It is currently getting a $9 discount, which leaves it available for just under $150.

And if you get yourself a new Mac mini, you should also consider getting a new monitor, and Samsung has some nice options. We will start with the Samsung Business TU87F 32-inch 4K UHD 3840×2160 60Hz Computer Monitor that’s currently getting a massive $479 discount, leaving it at $550. However, if you’re looking for more screen real state, the Samsung 49-Inch CHG90 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor is also a great choice to consider, and you can get it for $800 after a $300 discount. Or spend $100 more and get the Samsung C49J890DKN, CJ890 Series 49-inch 3840×1080 Super Ultra-Wide Desktop Monitor that’s selling for $900 with $301 savings.