We start today’s deals with some great desktop PCs. First up, for all of those Mac users, we get the latest Mac mini with an M1 chip selling for just $800 if you go for the version with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage space. You will see the M1 Mac mini selling for $870, but the $70 savings will appear during checkout. And remember that you can still get the latest Apple iMac for $1,259 after a $40 discount.

If you’re looking for other options, you can get a Corsair Vengeance a7200 Liquid Cool Desktop PC for $3,704.99 after a $195 discount. This beast comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, a Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD plus 1TB HDD storage, and more. But you don’t have to break the bank to get a new gaming desktop, as you can also get the Mytrix_ROG Strix GL10DH Gaming Desktop with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD plus 1TB HDD storage and more for $950 after a $71 discount. And there’s an even more affordable option for you to consider, as the iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC can be yours for $60 after a $30 discount. It comes with a Ryzen 5 processor, GeForce GT 730 graphics, 8GB RAM, and 240 SSD insider.

A new desktop will also need a monitor, and there are several options from LG on sale. For example, the LG 27-inch 27GL850 UltraGear QHD gaming monitor is getting a $100 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $400. The next best option is also from LG, as the 27-inch 27GN800 UltraGear gaming monitor is selling for $349 after getting a $50.99 discount. The LG 32UL750-W 32-inch 4K UHD LED Monitor is also on sale, and you can get one for $447 with $153 savings, but it is not necessarily a gaming display. However, the most affordable option comes as the Deco Gear DGVM29PB 29-Inch gaming monitor, which is currently selling for $240 with $40 savings.