M1 Mac mini

We start today’s deals with some great desktop PCs. First up, for all of those Mac users, we get the latest Mac mini with an M1 chip selling for just $800 if you go for the version with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage space. You will see the M1 Mac mini selling for $870, but the $70 savings will appear during checkout. And remember that you can still get the latest Apple iMac for $1,259 after a $40 discount.

If you’re looking for other options, you can get a Corsair Vengeance a7200 Liquid Cool Desktop PC for $3,704.99 after a $195 discount. This beast comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, a Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD plus 1TB HDD storage, and more. But you don’t have to break the bank to get a new gaming desktop, as you can also get the Mytrix_ROG Strix GL10DH Gaming Desktop with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD plus 1TB HDD storage and more for $950 after a $71 discount. And there’s an even more affordable option for you to consider, as the iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC can be yours for $60 after a $30 discount. It comes with a Ryzen 5 processor, GeForce GT 730 graphics, 8GB RAM, and 240 SSD insider.

    M1 Apple Mac mini

    Corsair Vengeance a7200 Liquid Cool Desktop PC

    Mytrix_ROG Strix GL10DH Gaming Desktop

 

A new desktop will also need a monitor, and there are several options from LG on sale. For example, the LG 27-inch 27GL850 UltraGear QHD gaming monitor is getting a $100 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $400. The next best option is also from LG, as the 27-inch 27GN800 UltraGear gaming monitor is selling for $349 after getting a $50.99 discount. The LG 32UL750-W 32-inch 4K UHD LED Monitor is also on sale, and you can get one for $447 with $153 savings, but it is not necessarily a gaming display. However, the most affordable option comes as the Deco Gear DGVM29PB 29-Inch gaming monitor, which is currently selling for $240 with $40 savings.

    LG-27 Inch 27GL850 Ultragear QHD

    LG 27-inch 27GN800 UltraGear QHD

    LG 32UL750-W 32-inch 4K UHD LED Monitor

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
charger deals
Pick the right charger for you from any of these great deals
There are some charger deals below that can change how you use your Apple device for the better. They’re also discounted. Check it out!
music apps
These deals on music and entertainment apps sound great
If there is anything that the last year has shown us, it’s…
Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, Alienware monitors and more are on sale today
Today’s best deals come from Amazon and Dell, where we find the latest M1-powered MacBook Air, several monitors, and more devices on sale