We keep finding great deals over at Amazon.com, starting with some of the latest MacBook models. First up, we have the 13-inch MacBook Pro that’s now getting a $120 discount, meaning that you can pick one up in Space Gray for $1,179 on its 256GB storage model with 8GB RAM. However, the best savings come with the Silver variant that’s seeing a $130 discount, which means you can grab yours for $1,169. The 512GB storage models are getting a $150 discount across the board, meaning you can get yours for $1,349. You get the same 8GB RAM and Apple’s latest M1 processor under the hood of these MacBooks.

Suppose you’re still planning on buying the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro. In that case, you can buy the Intel Core i5 variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for $1,500 after a $299 discount or get twice the storage space with the 1TB model that’s receiving the same treatment. In other words, you can get yours for $1,700 and score the same $299 savings.

Going back to M1-powered MacBooks, we find that the MacBook Air is getting a $70 discount, which means you can get one with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM for $929. However, the best savings come with the 512GB model in Gold that’s receiving a $150 discount, leaving it available for $1,099. The Space Gray model with 512GB storage sells for $1,149 with $100 savings.

You can also add a new monitor to your setup, as the Samsung S70A Series 32-inch 4K UHD Computer Monitor is currently selling for $350 after a $50 discount. This monitor features HDMI, Display Port, HDR10 support, and more. You can also go for the ASUS TUF Gaming 27-inch 2K monitor that’s also going for $350 after a $29 discount. This monitor features 170Hz refresh rates, extreme low motion blur, and other great features. Finally, the ViewSonic VX4381-4K 43-inch Ultra HD 4K monitor is available for $700 after receiving a $60 discount. And, if you want to grab any of these monitors, we suggest you also pick up a MacBook Pro Docking Station. And you can currently pick up iVANKY’s 9 in 2 laptop docking station for just $22.80 shipped after receiving a 60 percent discount.

