We start today’s deals with several Apple products on sale. First up, we have the latest M1-powered 11-inch iPad Pro that’s getting a $50 discount on its WiFi-only variant with 128GB storage in Space Gray. And if you want more storage space while still saving some bucks, we recommend you take a look at the 1TB WiFi-only Space Gray model. It is currently selling for $1,286.04, which is $12.96 less than its regular $1,499 price tag.

If you’re looking for a more affordable 11-inch iPad Pro, you can also check out the previous variant that’s currently getting a $149 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $650 on its WiFi-only model with 128GB storage. The larger 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also on sale, and you can get one starting at $900 after receiving a $#199 discount on its WiFi-only variant with 256GB storage.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale. You can get the latest M1-powered laptop with $199 or $200 savings at Amazon and Best Buy, even though they both end up selling for $1,100. This will get you a new laptop with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and the same 20-hour battery.

Now, you can also get a new 2020 iMac with a 21.5-inch Retina 4K display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage for $1,200 after receiving a $299 discount. This model is powered by a 3.0GHz Intel Core i5 processor. You can also get the Core i3 with the same RAM and storage for $1,000 with the same $299 savings. And if you’re looking for something even more affordable, you can get your hands on a new Lenovo C340 Chromebook, which comes with a 15.6-inch touch-screen display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage for just $369 after a $130 discount.

You can also complete your setup with a new monitor. Today’s deals feature the AOC CQ34G2 Super Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor selling for $285.19 after a $24.80 discount. This 34-inch Ultrawide FHD display comes with 75Hz refresh rates and FreeSync support. Or grab a more affordable LG 24ML600M-B 24-inch FHD display for $127 with $32.98 savings.

Get a new RESPAWN RSP-800 rocking gaming chair for $139.20 with $40 savings, or grab a more affordable Flash Furniture X10 Gaming Chair for $101.40 with a $20 discount. And a gaming setup can’t be complete without a RESPAWN 3010 Computer Ergonomic Height Adjustable Gaming Desk that’s now available for $162.10 after receiving a $57 discount on its red color variant. You can also choose other color options, but the Red one is the one that will get you the best savings.

