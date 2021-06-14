We start today’s deals with several Apple products on sale. First up, the $49 discount has extended to the Silver variant of the latest 24-inch M1 chip on its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option with an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU, meaning that you can now get the Sky Blue and the Silver color variants for $1,250. Remember that this new desktop pc comes with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a six-speaker sound system for amazing sound, two Thunderbolt ports, two USB 3 ports, and a color-matched Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard, or a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.

However, if you’re not planning on staying home that much, you can also get a new 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage for $1,300 after a $199 discount. The first $149 discount will appear on the device’s landing page; the rest will be reflected at checkout. And If you can live with less storage, you can grab the 256GB variant for $1,150 with $149 savings.

Deals don’t stop there, as we have recently found the latest iPad Air getting a huge $89 discount on its 256GB storage variant with WiFi support. However, this discount is only available on the Rose Gold color variant. If you want any other color option, you will find yourself paying $699 with $50 savings. The same $50 discount is applied to the 64GB storage variant in Sky Blue, Silver, and Rose Gold, leaving them available for $549. The Green version sells for $550 with a $49 discount.

And if you want the entry-level model, you can get a new 32GB storage iPad with an Apple A12 Bionic processor for $299 with $30 savings on any of its three different color variants with WiFi connectivity. Or get the 128GB storage variant with $34 savings for $395.