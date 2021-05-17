We start today’s deals with the recently launched Apple iMac with the M1 processor. The base model for this powerful desktop PC launched with a $1,299 price tag, but you can get one for just $1,259 after receiving a $40 discount. This will get you the latest M1 iMac with a 7-Core GPU and 256GB storage on its Blue color variant.

Now, if you’re looking for a new laptop, you can get a new HP 15 Laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage space for just $600 with $30 savings. It features Windows Home 10, HP Fast Charge, and a lightweight design. But if you want a more affordable laptop, you can grab a new Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $231.46 after receiving a $68 discount. It comes with an Intel Celeron processor N4000, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage.

Now, getting a new laptop also means you should get one or two accessories to make your life easier. For example, you should consider getting your hands on a desktop stand. The Aduro U-Rise steel laptop computer foldable aluminum desktop stand is currently 52 percent off on its 2-pack configuration, meaning you can get two for the price of one. You can grab one for $24 after a $26 discount. or you can go for a more expensive option, which is the Twelve South ParcSlope that’s currently getting a $12 discount, leaving it available for $48. And the best thing is that you can also use any of these stands with your tablets. Or you can get the Twelve South BookArc for MacBook for $48 after a $12 discount.

Other deals include the Twelve South StayGo, which is getting a #20 discount, meaning you can grab one for $80. This USB-C Hub will work with your favorite laptop and iPad Pro. It also comes with a 1-meter desktop cable, an HDMI port, three USB 3.0 ports, and more. Finally, the Twelve South Backpack for iMac and Apple Displays is getting a $16.28 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $28.71. This product will help you to place certain things on the back of your iMac, even decoration, but most importantly, it can hold up3.5 pounds, meaning you can safely place your hard drives and even your MacBook.