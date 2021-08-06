We have great news for anyone looking to save some money on the latest Macs with Apple Silicon. You can grab the new 24-inch iMac starting at $1,250 after getting a $50 price drop. This option comes with Apple’s latest M1 Chip with an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU, plus 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, you will have to settle for the Blue color option, as the other three variants are selling for $1,300.

The 8-Core GPU variant is also getting a $50 discount on both its Blue and Pink color options, which means you can grab one for $1,450. Both models feature an amazing 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with a P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness, a six-speaker sound system for high-quality audio. You also get a 1080p FaceTime HD camera plus a studio-quality three-mic array for clear calls and voice recordings.

If you want a larger display, you can also go for the previous generation 27-inch Apple iMac with Retina 5K display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 3.1Hz Intel Core i5 processor. This option comes with a $100 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $1,699. You can also get one of these models with 512GB storage and a 3.3GHz Intel Core i5 or a 3.8GHz Intel Core i7 processor, but it’s clear now that the latest versions clearly outperform Intel-powered iMacs.

Now, suppose you already have a great display and every other necessary peripheral. In that case, you can also consider getting a new Mac mini that’s currently getting the same $50 savings on its 256GB storage model, leaving it up for grabs at $650. However, you could stretch a bit more to get the 512GB storage model that’s now selling for $800 after getting a $100 discount. We have also found some great deals on Chromebooks, in case you’re looking for one.