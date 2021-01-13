We keep on getting new deals, and this time we will focus on laptops, as there are several options where to choose from. If you’re an Apple fan, you may want to take a look at the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is currently $299 off, meaning you can get one with 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage space for $2,549. This powerful laptop comes with a 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor, ready to give life to your upcoming projects. Of course, you can also grab the previous 13-inch model, as it’s now selling for $1,249 with $250 savings. Just remember that this version comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage space. Still, you can grab the most recent version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M1 processor, and you will also get 8GB RAM, but only 256GB storage space for $1,239 with $50 savings.

We now shift our attention to Windows laptops, where we find some interesting gaming laptops, such as the Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming laptop in its 2020 version. It comes powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space. You also get the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 and a 15.6-inch FHD 1080p display with 144Hz refresh rates for just $1,500 with $300 savings. Suppose you want a gaming laptop for less, the ASUS TUF gaming laptop that’s currently available for $770 after a $130 discount. Upon purchase, you will get a laptop with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS-Type display with 144Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

There are other non-gaming alternatives, where we find the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for $649 with almost $51 savings in its Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage configuration, with two color options to choose from, and the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is also on sale, as you can currently get one for $380 after $120 savings, and you get 4GB RAM and 32GB storage space.

