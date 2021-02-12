We start today’s deals with products from Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy. We will first focus on the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by Apple Silicon that’s getting a $100 discount, which leaves it at $1,199 at both Amazon and B&H. The best part of this deal is that it’s applied to both color variants, meaning that you can grab yours in Space Gray or Silver for the same price if you can live with 256GB storage space on your laptop. You can also choose to get the 512GB MacBook Pro for $1399, and you still get to save $100, and both options arrive with 8GB RAM under the hood.

If you’re not a Mac user, you may also want to consider the Dell XPS 2in1 9310 touch laptop that arrives with a FHD+ display, an Intel Core i7 processor, a whopping 32GB RAM, and 512GB SSD and Intel Iris Xe graphics working on Windows 10 Home. This powerful machine is currently getting a $360.79 discount, which leaves it available for $1,439. 20. Just remember to act fast, since it comes from Amazon’s deals of the day, meaning that you can only get it for this price today. And if you’re looking for something more affordable, there are several Lenovo laptops on sale right now over at Best Buy. The Lenovo Yoga 7i 2in1 15.6-inch Touch Screen Laptop with an Intel Evo Platform Core i7 processor, 12GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage is currently available for $950 with $100 savings. Other options start at $250, so you may want to take a look before deciding to buy a new laptop.

Now, we mentioned some interesting deals on LG monitors yesterday that are still on sale, but you may also want to check these out. The 34-inch LG UltraWide Ergo is currently getting a $100 discount, which leaves it available for just $497, or grab the 27-inch LG UltraFine Ergo IPS UHD 4K display for $500 with a $99 discount. Another option for anyone looking for a great monitor is the 38-inch LG UltraWide QHD+ IPS Curved monitor that is now selling for $925 after a $75 price drop. You can also choose to grab a new gaming monitor, as the LG 27-inch UltraGear QHD is getting a $53 discount, which leaves at $347, or go for the FHD version for $302 with $47.99 savings.

