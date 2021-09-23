On the latest turn of events, we have seen what seems to be an Apple memo that pretends to address the issue of information being leaked. Earlier this year, we saw how Cupertino started going against leakers for doing what they do best. The company had its lawyers sending out warnings, telling leakers not to disclose information about unreleased projects.

However, that’s not the only information that’s getting leaked, as we recently received word that Apple would change its COVID-19 policy to require vaccinations to skip frequent testing from its employees. The latest leak contains a memo where Tim Cook tells Apple’s employees what he thinks about those who leak important information.

According to the latest leak, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook sent an email to the company’s employees on Tuesday evening. This email was sent to address the frustration caused by the latest information revealed about the company’s global employee meeting on Friday. He also said that the company is trying to identify those who leaked this information, and he also used this opportunity to express that “people who leak confidential information do not belong” in Apple.

Tim Cook’s email says the following:

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Dear Team,

It was great to connect with you at the global employee meeting on Friday. There was much to celebrate, from our remarkable new product line-up to our values driven work around climate change, racial equity, and privacy. It was a good opportunity to reflect on our many accomplishments and to have a discussion about what’s been on your mind.

I’m writing today because I’ve heard from so many of you were incredibly frustrated to see the contents of the meeting leak to reporters. This comes after a product launch in which most of the details of our announcements were also leaked to the press.

I want you to know that I share your frustration. These opportunities to connect as a team are really important. But they only work if we can trust that the content will stay within Apple. I want to reassure you that we are doing everything in our power to identify those who leaked. As you know, we do not tolerate disclosures of confidential information, whether it’s product IP or the details of a confidential meeting. We know that the leakers constitute a small number of people. We also know that people who leak confidential information do not belong here.

As we look forward, I want to thank you for all you’ve done to make our products a reality and all you will do to get them into customers’ hands. Yesterday we released iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8, and Friday marks the moment when we share some of our incredible new products with the world. There’s nothing better than that. We’ll continue to measure our contributions in the lives we change, the connections we foster, and the work we do to leave the world a better place.

Thank you,

Tim

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Well, I hope that this memo doesn’t stop us from receiving more leaks in the future, even though the latest Apple event was proof that we shouldn’t always believe what leakers say. In other words, remember to take every piece of unofficial information with some salt.

Source The Verge

Via The Verge