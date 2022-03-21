Apple’s latest leak reveals alleged specs and a new model

We have been receiving quite a lot of rumors about the iPhone 14 lineup. The latest information comes from Twitter, where user @Shadow_Leak has posted some interesting details about the four upcoming devices and their possible new naming scheme that includes a new model.

The latest Apple rumor is quite interesting. In a way, it confirms recent information claiming that Apple will keep using its A15 Bionic chip in the more affordable versions of the iPhone 14 lineup. At the same time, the Pro models would make the jump to the latest A16 Bionic processor. However, Twitter user @Shadow_Leak spices things up when he reveals the name of a new iPhone 14 model. According to his information, the new iPhone 14 lineup will consist of four devices, which could arrive with the following specs:

iPhone 14: 6.06 inches OLED, A15 Bionic, 6GB RAM

iPhone 14 Max: 6.68 inches OLED, A15 Bionic, 6GB RAM

iPhone 14 Pro: 6.06 inches OLED LTPO, A16 Bionic, 6GB RAM

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6.68 OLED LTPO, A16 Bionic, 6GB RAM

This information also suggests that Apple is considering changes in how it sells its devices. For example, rumors keep suggesting that we are getting two base models and two higher-end Pro variants. Further, size options are limited, as two devices would feature a 6.06-inch footprint, and the other two models would measure in at 6.68-inch. This means that Apple may have considered that making a smaller chassis for the mini models was not the smartest move.

Whatever the case, Cupertino would now focus on performance as the main difference between its upcoming options. So indeed, Apple’s A16 Bionic chip and a new ProMotion Display with 120Hz refresh rates may set the Pro models apart from the more budget-friendly options of the iPhone 14 lineup. But we also have to remember that we could also see some interesting design changes on the way.

Source Twitter

Via: Tom's Guide