Apple’s latest iPad Pro models, Samsung Galaxy Buds2 and more are on sale

We have great news for those interested in purchasing a new iPad Pro. You can currently save $100 on the latest M1-powered 12.9-inch iPad Pro over at Amazon.com, which means that you can get one for $999 on its Silver color variant. The Space Gray model s also on sale, but this option will have you paying $1,011, as it is only receiving an $88 discount. However, if you want the 256GB storage option, your best bet goes with the Space Gray model that also gets a $100 discount, meaning that you can buy yours for $1,099, while the Silver option goes for $1,103.

The smaller 11-inch iPad Pro is also on sale, as you can get the Wi-Fi-only variant with 128GB storage for $749 after seeing a $50 discount. This model also comes packed with Apple’s M1 processor, and you get the same features as the larger model but with a smaller canvas.

If you’re still looking to save some more, you should head over to Woot, where the previous generation iPad Pro models are on sale. This means that you can purchase a new 4th generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro starting at $850 or get the 11-inch model for as low as $840, depending on the storage option you go for. And the best part is that you have until January 18 to take advantage of this deal. I wouldn’t wait too much, as some models may sell out quickly.

And since we are already at Woot, you can also save on the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 that are currently getting a $50 discount representing 33 percent savings. These wireless earbuds are currently up for grabs for just $100, and you can purchase up to 5, but hurry before they sell out, as this deal will be live for the next 18 days. And if you’re looking for more options, you can pick up a pair of Tribit Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds for just $55 after an initial 32 percent discount that can go up by 20 percent when you add the on-page coupon.