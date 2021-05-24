iPad Pro 2021 vs iPad Pro 2020

Now, this may be a bit hard to believe for many, but we start today’s deals with the latest 11-inch iPad Pro getting a $50 discount. This leaves the 2021 11-inch model with 128GB storage selling for $749 in its WiFi-only variant in Space Gray. This new tablet comes with Apple’s latest M1 processor under the hood and several other upgrades.

The previous-generation iPad Pro models are getting crazy discounts, and you can grab the 12.9-inch model with 256GB storage for $999 after a $100 discount on its WiFi-only variant. And if you grab this model, you should also check out the latest deal on the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio. It is currently up for grabs at just $98 after receiving a $101 discount.

You can also score some amazing savings on several Microsoft Surface laptops. You can get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for $1,400 after receiving a massive $599 discount. This model comes equipped with a 13.5-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Or get the Surface Laptop 3 with a larger 15-inch display, the same RAM, and storage, but with the AMD Ryzen 7 powering the show for $1,629 with $470 savings.

Finally, the Microsoft Surface Go 2 is getting a $55 discount, and it’s a great option for anyone who wants a smaller device with a 10.5-inch touchscreen, an Intel Pentium processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD for $494. Other deals feature the Google Pixel 4 on its Oh So Orange unlocked variant with 128GB storage that’s now going for $499 with $400 savings.

