We start today’s deals with Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, which is getting some interesting discounts. The WiFi-only variant with 256GB in storage space is currently selling for $845 after a $54 discount. If you can live with less storage, the 128GB storage option can be yours for just $750 with $49 savings, and if you really feel like you need more storage, the 1TB version is getting a $70 discount, leaving it at $1,229.

If you want t larger iPad Pro, the 12.9pinch version with 129GB version is selling for $949, with a $50 discount. The 256GB and the 512GB storage options are selling for $1,040 and $1,229 with $59 and $70 discounts respectively. However, these options are also lacking LTE connectivity.

If you’re not interested in the latest iPad Pro model, but you still feel like getting an iPad, you can head over to B&H, where we find a Back to School Apple Deals event. You can find the previous generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $799 with $350 savings, and you get 64GB storage space, along with LTE connectivity. The 256GB version bundled with a Magic Keyboard is selling for $1,229 after a $400 discount, and that’s not all. You can find the latest iPad Air with 64GB storage and WiFi-only connectivity for $559 with $40 savings.

The 13-inch MacBook Air is getting $400 off, leaving it at $1,299, and it includes 512GB storage and 16GB RAM with a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor. AirPods, Pro, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 6, and more devices are also getting discounts, so take a look and see if you need anything for your school.

Other deals include Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet for $269 with $30 savings. The Garmin vivosmart 4 activity and fitness tracker for $88 after a $42 discount in Midnight with a Black Band. The JBL Pulse 3 in white is currently selling for $150, with $70 savings, while the black version lets you save $3 more, as it’s up for grabs at $147, and finally, a Neogeo Arcade Stick Pro for $100 with $30 savings.