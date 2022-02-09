Apple’s latest iPad models, and other great products are on sale

We start today’s deals with the latest iteration of Apple’s iPad, which is currently receiving a $30 discount on its 256GB storage model on both its Silver and Space Gray color options, which means that you can pick up one of these amazing tablets for $449. However, this option will not get you LTE support. If you want data support on your iPad, your best choice is the 64GB storage model with cellular connectivity that is receiving a $59 discount that translates to 13 percent savings. In other words, you can get your new tablet for $400.

Apple’s latest iPad Mini is also on sale, and you can get yours for as low as $474 after scoring a $25 discount. This will get you a new Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB storage space. If you’re looking for other options, you can check out the Apple iPad Air that comes with 256GB storage space and a $99 discount on its Rose Gold color options, which means you can get yours for $650. And if you want more power, you can get the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that receives a $100 discount on its 256GB storage model. This device comes with an Apple M1 processor, 8GB RAM, and other great features that make it an amazing tool for creators. And if you don’t want to spend that much on a new iPad Pro, you can also consider checking out the second generation 11-inch iPad Pro that currently goes for $860 after a massive 43 percent discount. However, this deal will be gone at midnight or when sold out.

iPad iPad mini 12.9-inch iPad Pro

You will also find deals on the Apple Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that goes for $300 after a $49 discount. And you can also purchase a new Amazon Halo View fitness tracker for just $65 after a $15 discount that will get you 19 percent savings.