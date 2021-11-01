We start today’s deals with several savings on some of the latest devices in the market, starting with the latest version of Apple’s iPad mini. Cupertino’s smallest iPad model is currently receiving a $25 discount on its base model that comes with WiFi-only support and 64GB storage space. This means that you can get your new tablet for $474, which will get you five percent savings. It may not be much, but at least it will help you keep some cash in your pocket. However, you will have to settle for the Starlight color variant, as the Pink model sells for almost $515, and the other color variants are currently out of stock.

Suppose you’re looking to get a larger canvas. In that case, you can also opt for 2020’s iPad Air that is receiving a $60 discount on its Blue and Space Gray color options, meaning that you can pick one up for $539 on its WiFi-only model with the same 64GB base storage option that comes with the iPad mini. Other color options are also on sale, but they won’t get you more than $30 savings. Both devices feature support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, Touch ID, stereo audio, and more. However, the larger model packs an Apple A14 Bionic chip, while the smaller iPad features Apple’s A15 Bionic processor, making it a more powerful beast in a more portable package.

If you’re looking for more storage space, your best choice may be the 256GB iPad Air model that is currently receiving a $99 discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $650 in almost every color option.

If you’re looking to purchase a new Android smartphone, you can check out the OnePlus 9 series that is currently selling for as low as $600 over at Amazon.com. This will get you an unlocked device with 8GB RAM,128GB storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and $130 savings. The 9 Pro is also on sale, and you can get one for just $800 after a 25 percent discount that translates to $269 savings for anyone interested in picking one up. This model packs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and it shares the same 65W Ultra Fast Charge, 120Hz refresh rate features as the vanilla variant. However, the larger and more expensive model packs 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

And since we’re already talking about Android devices, we can also include the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 that is getting up to 20 percent savings on select models. You can get one for as low as $200 if you can live with the 40mm model in Silver. It comes with an ECG monitor, fall detection, fitness tracking, and $50 savings on its GPS-only variant. You can check the complete list of deals on the Galaxy Watch 4 by following this link. So check them out, and see if there’s something you like.