We start today’s deals with many options for anyone looking to pick up a new iPad. First, we will start over at Amazon.com, where you can pick up a 2021 version of the iPad Mini for just $400 after receiving a 20 percent discount, representing $100 savings. This will get you a new Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB storage space, a smaller 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, an Apple A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, Touch ID for biometric authentication, landscape stereo speakers, and two 12MP cameras. Unfortunately, this offer is only available on the Starlight and Space Gray color options, as the Purple and Pink variations are currently sold out.

There is a way for you to get your hands on a purple variant, but that’s only if you go for the 256GB storage version, which also sees a $100 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $550. The same deal is available on the Starlight model, but the Pink and Space Gray models are sold out.

iPad Mini (6th generation) The iPad mini (6th generation) combines the best iPad features into a compact package that's easy to handle and extremely lightweight. It supports the 2nd generation Apple Pencil and ships with the A15 Bionic processor. See at Amazon (US)

Suppose you want a larger canvas and more power. In that case, you can hurry up and snatch one of the remaining models of Apple’s 2022 iPad Air, as you can get the LTE-enabled versions starting at $650 when you go for the 64GB model. The device is listed for $720, but you will receive $70 savings at checkout. You can get the Purple, Blue, and Starlight versions, as these are the only ones receiving special treatment.

And If you just want an entry-level option, you can check out the 2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad, which is now available for $413 after receiving an 8 percent discount on its Yellow color variant with 64GB storage space. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also head over to Best Buy, where you will find the 10.2-inch iPad with 64GB storage and WI-FI-only connectivity selling for $250, thanks to a very compelling $80 discount. And since you will need a great WiFi signal to use most of these iPads, I also recommend you check out the latest deal available on the TP-Link Deco AXE5400 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System, which now sells for $235 thanks to a 22 percent discount.