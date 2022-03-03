Apple’s latest iPad mini, iPad Pro and other great products are on sale

We start today’s deals with the latest Apple iPad Mini that is currently receiving a $50 discount on its 256GB storage model. This means that you can get your new Wi-Fi-only model for just $599. However, you can also get the 256GB storage option for $474 after scoring a five percent discount. Unfortunately, the $25 savings are only applied to the Starlight color option with Wi-Fi-only support. The iPad Mini features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color, Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, Touch ID for biometric security, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

However, you can also go for the larger 11-inch iPad Pro that is receiving a $50 discount on its Wi-Fi-only model with 256GB storage space. In other words, you can purchase yours for $849. The same $50 savings are being applied to the 512GB storage option so that you can buy yours for $1,049. The larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro is getting better savings, as you can get the 128GB storage model for just $999 after receiving a $100 discount on its Wi-Fi-only model in Silver.

However, you can also opt for the previous generation iPad Pro that sells for as low as $830 on its 12.9-inch model with Wi-Fi-only support at Woot.com. This deal will be available until midnight or until they sell out, so you may want to hurry. Apple’s iPad is also on sale on its 10.2-inch model with 256GB storage and Wi-Fi-only configuration. This device sells for $450, which means you can get one and score $30 savings.

Other deals include the Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 for Apple Watch 44mm that sells for $35 after scorning a 13 percent discount, which is a great protective armband for you to carry your Apple Watch, in case you won’t want to have it on your wrist. And the Tile Slim is now selling for just $24 after receiving a $6 discount representing 22 percent savings.