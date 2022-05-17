Apple’s latest iPad mini is getting a $100 discount

Apple’s smallest iPad was launched back in September 2021, which means that it has a little over seven months on the market. It arrived with tons of hype and a design that resembles Apple’s higher-end iPad models. However, it isn’t as affordable as we wished, as it arrived with a $499 and $649 price tag on its 64GB and 256GB storage models, respectively. However, Amazon has recently made this tablet even more attractive, as it is making it a bit more affordable.

Amazon is currently shaving up to $100 off the price tag of Apple’s smallest iPad model, which means that you can take the 2021 iPad mini home for $549 after receiving a 15 percent discount. This deal is available on the Wi-Fi-only model with 256GB of storage space in starlight and Space Gray. If you want other color options, you will find yourself paying $599, which is still cool, considering that this will get you $50 savings.

However, you can get a new iPad mini for less if you can live with 64GB storage space, as this model is now available for just $409 after the latest 18 percent discount that will get you $90 savings. Either way, you will get the same 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color, the same Apple A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, Touch ID for secure biometric authentication, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi-6 support, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad mini Apple's 2021 iPad mini is one of the best tablets on the market. It features an A15 Bionic chip with a Neural engine, up to 10 hours of battery life, an 8.3-inch display, support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, and more.

If you’re interested in something a bit larger, you can also opt for the 2022 Apple iPad Air that is now available for $559 after receiving a $40 discount that represents 7 percent savings. This model comes powered by Apple’s M1 chip, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide color, an anti-reflective coating, and 64GB storage.