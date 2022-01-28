Apple’s latest iPad Mini is currently getting a $50 discount!

We keep receiving attractive deals to start the weekend. Now, we head over to Amazon.com, where Apple’s latest iPad Mini is currently available for just $600 on its entry-level model with 64GB storage and LTE support on its Purple and Space Gray color variants, which will get you $50 savings. However, you can also opt for the Starlight and Pink variants that currently sell for $630, which means $20 less than its regular $650 starting price tag. Unfortunately, these savings aren’t applied to the Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB storage, but you can at least consider the Starlight option that is listed for $494, which is $5 less than its usual going price.

The 10.9-inch iPad Pro is still on sale, and you can get one for as low as $539 when you go for the Sky Blue or the Green color options that come packed with 64GB storage. This means that you can get your new iPad Air and score $59 savings. However, remember that rumors suggest that Apple is working to give us a new iPad Air this year, so keep that in mind before you pull the trigger on this deal. This iPad comes with a Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, Touch ID embedded on the power button, and other great features.

Apple iPad Mini iPad Air Fitbit Charge 5

Other deals include the Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS available for $120 after getting a compelling 33 percent discount that translates to $60 savings. In addition, this fitness tracker features stress management tools, sleep tracking, a 24/7 heart rate monitor, and more.

You can also find great savings of up to 42 percent on select PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch that start at $16.33 after an $11.66 discount on its Heroic Link version that will be great for fans of The Legend of Zelda. Of course, savings will vary depending on the model you go for, so take your time and see if there’s one for you.