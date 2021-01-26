More deals are coming your way. This time we will start with the latest Apple iPad Air that features a 10.9-inch display, 64GB storage ad Apple’s A14 Bionic chip powering the show. This WiFi-only variant is currently getting a $40 discount, which leaves it available for just $559, and you can get it in any of its five color variants, as they are all getting special treatment. Now, you can also grab the 256GB version, and this one will set you back $699, but you can save $50 off its regular price tag. If you want LTE support, you can also grab the WiFi+ cellular version starting at $875 if you want 256GB storage, or grab one for as low as $714 if you go for 64GB in its Silver color variant.

Now, you can also take your chances with the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad. This is also a great option for anyone looking for a new tablet, and you can get yours starting at $299 with $30 savings. This will get you a brand-new iPad with WiFi connectivity and 32GB storage space. You can also grab the 128GB version and save $34, meaning that you can grab one for $395.

We then find the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on sale. You can grab this device unlocked device with 256GB storage for just $773.20 with a massive $606.80 discount. However, you can also head over to Samsung.com, where you will find this same phone starting at $300 if you want the LTE-only version, or get 5G support for $450. If you’re looking for another foldable phone, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 for just $1,000. However, you have to trade in an eligible device to get these amazing discounts.

Still, the best offer comes with the Samsung Galaxy S21. You can get up to $700 savings and $200 instant credits to use towards new watches, earbuds, tablets, and more. The vanilla Galaxy S21 can be yours for just $100, the Galaxy S21 Plus is available for $300, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra will set you back $500. However, these deals will end in three days, so you may want to hurry. The Samsung Galaxy Note Series is also on sale, and you can grab the entry-level version for $450 or go Ultra for $750. And for those of you still looking to get a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, it’s still available, and you can get it for $425.