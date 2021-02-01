We start this week with some fantastic Apple deals. First off, we find the latest 10.9-inch iPad Air currently selling for $550 after a $49 discount in its WiFi-only version with 64GB storage space. However, this price is only available for the Green color option. The Space Gray and Blue variants are getting a $40 discount, leaving them at $559. And if you’re a fan of pink, you can get the Rose Gold color variant for $570 and still get $29 savings. Now, if you’re looking for extra storage, the 256GB option is currently getting a $50 discount on its Green, Blue and Space Gray variants, which means you can get one for just $669, or grab the Silver model with $35 savings, which leaves it at $714. Remember that the fourth-generation iPad Air features a stunning Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, and Touch ID support.

Now, you may be looking for a smaller option, and if that’s the case, we’ve also got something for you. The latest Apple iPad mini is also on sale. You can get the WiFi-only model with 64GB storage space for just $335 in its Space Gray or Silver color variants. This gets you a new iPad mini with a 7.9-inch Retina Display with True Tone, Apple’s A12 Bionic processor, Touch ID, an 8MP main camera, a 7MP FaceTime HD camera, and a $64 discount. And if you want to save even more, you can also grab a new 10.2-inch iPad, as it’s still getting a $30 discount, leaving it at just $299 in its 32GB storage option.

Suppose you feel the need to go Pro, then you must also consider checking out the iPad Pro deals we’ve found for you. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is currently getting a $100 discount in its WiFi-only version with 256GB storage, leaving it at $999. If you don’t think you need that much space, you can also get the 128GB version, which is currently selling for $940 after a $59 discount. And if you want the smaller 11-inch version, you can get the 256GB option for $849 after a $50 discount.