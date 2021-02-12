new iPad Air

It seems that the 4-gen Apple iPad Air has reached an all-time low. You can currently get this new tablet for $540 in any of its color options after a $59 discount. This is the WiFi-only version with 64GB storage. The 256GB version is also on sale, and you can get yours for $713.30 with $35 savings. And if you feel that cellular connectivity is necessary for you, you can also score the LTE version with 64GB storage for $679 with $50 savings. The new iPad Air comes with a 10.90-inch display, it also supports the second-generation Apple Pencil, and it comes with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip powering the show.

Still, there are less expensive iPads available. You can currently get the 10.2-inch iPad for just $299 after a $30 discount on its WiFi-only version with 32GB storage. The 128GB option is getting a $29 discount, which leaves it at just under $400.

    iPad Air

    10.2-inch iPad

We now shift our attention to earphones, as the Sony WF-1000XM3 are currently getting a $51.99 discount, which leaves these amazing earbuds for just $178 in any of its two color options. You get up to 24 hours of listening time and one of the best noise-canceling experiences in the market. Next up, we have the Sony WF-SP700N that can be yours for $110 after a $70 discount. You also get decent noise cancellation and up to nine hours of non-stop music. We must also mention that these are sweatproof sport headphones, so they won’t be a problem when working out. Finally, the Sony WF-XB700 EXTRA BASS may be the most affordable option for those who don’t want to spend that much on a new pair of earbuds. You would usually find them for $50, but right now, you can grab a pair for just $37.

    Sony WF-1000XM3

    Sony WF-SP700N

    Sony WF-XB700 EXTRA BASS


The Jabra Elite 85T are also on sale. You can grab yours for just under $200 after a $30 discount. These earbuds feature ANC and a battery that will keep you going for up to 25 hours. You can go for the Jabra Elite Active 75T that are available for $150 with $50 savings or get the regular version for $129, and you get to save $51. These will also feature Active Noise Cancellation and 24 hours of non-stop playback.

    Jabra Elite 85t

    Jabra Elite 75t

A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
You May Also Like
The Amazon Fire TV Stick, Smart TVs and more are also on sale today
Check out the latest deals from Amazon, where we can find several models of the latest Echo lineup, Fire TV devices, and more
Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and more devices are on sale
Take a look at some of the best deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, that feature the Samsung Galaxy S21, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and more
M1 MacBook Air Black Friday Deal
Best Macbook Air 2020 cases: Protect your new Apple Silicon laptop!
Protect your sleek Apple M1 silicon -driven laptop by picking one from this list of the best MacBook Air 2020 cases and sleeves out there.