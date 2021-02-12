It seems that the 4-gen Apple iPad Air has reached an all-time low. You can currently get this new tablet for $540 in any of its color options after a $59 discount. This is the WiFi-only version with 64GB storage. The 256GB version is also on sale, and you can get yours for $713.30 with $35 savings. And if you feel that cellular connectivity is necessary for you, you can also score the LTE version with 64GB storage for $679 with $50 savings. The new iPad Air comes with a 10.90-inch display, it also supports the second-generation Apple Pencil, and it comes with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip powering the show.

Still, there are less expensive iPads available. You can currently get the 10.2-inch iPad for just $299 after a $30 discount on its WiFi-only version with 32GB storage. The 128GB option is getting a $29 discount, which leaves it at just under $400.

We now shift our attention to earphones, as the Sony WF-1000XM3 are currently getting a $51.99 discount, which leaves these amazing earbuds for just $178 in any of its two color options. You get up to 24 hours of listening time and one of the best noise-canceling experiences in the market. Next up, we have the Sony WF-SP700N that can be yours for $110 after a $70 discount. You also get decent noise cancellation and up to nine hours of non-stop music. We must also mention that these are sweatproof sport headphones, so they won’t be a problem when working out. Finally, the Sony WF-XB700 EXTRA BASS may be the most affordable option for those who don’t want to spend that much on a new pair of earbuds. You would usually find them for $50, but right now, you can grab a pair for just $37.



The Jabra Elite 85T are also on sale. You can grab yours for just under $200 after a $30 discount. These earbuds feature ANC and a battery that will keep you going for up to 25 hours. You can go for the Jabra Elite Active 75T that are available for $150 with $50 savings or get the regular version for $129, and you get to save $51. These will also feature Active Noise Cancellation and 24 hours of non-stop playback.