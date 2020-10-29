We start today’s deals with the latest Apple iPad Air. The WiFi-only version with 64GB storage space is currently selling for $559 after a $40 discount, but remember that it will ship within 2 to 5 weeks. Other Apple deals include the latest Apple Watch SE in its GPS-only, 40mm version is down $20, leaving it at $259, and the Beats Solo Pro wireless noise-canceling headphones are now selling for $170 after a $129.96 discount.

Smartphones are also on sale, but be warned, these deals are part of Amazons deals of the day, meaning that they will end tonight at 11:59 PM. Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way. The Moto RAZR 5G with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is getting a $405 discount, leaving it at $995. The Motorola Edge with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage is selling for $395 with $305 savings. The Sony Xperia 1 with 128GB storage is currently selling for $590 after a $360 discount.

We also find several Samsung Galaxy Watch models on sale, as the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 in its 45mm version with GPS and LTE is getting a $61 discount, leaving it at $419. However, you can get the GPS-only version for $369 after a $31 discount or save even more if you go for the 42mm version for $339 with $61 savings. Now, the original 42mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch is available for $220 with $40 savings, and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 can be yours for just $20 after a $70 discount. The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 and the original Galaxy Fit are also on sale, and then can be yours for just $50.

Other deals include the Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones for $278 after a $72 discount. The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are now selling at $168 with $62 savings. The Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II in Aquatic Blue is now available for $79 with $50 savings, and finally, Withings Body + smart body digital scale is selling for $69 with a $30.95 discount.