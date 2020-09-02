We start today’s deals with the latest model of the iPad Air. You can get yours from Best Buy, with 256GB in storage and Wi-Fi connectivity for just $550 after a $100 discount. Models with LTE and more storage are also getting a $100 discount, so you should take a look at every option available.

You can also get a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with up to $300 off on select models. You can get one for as low as $1,650 with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16G RAM, and 512GB of storage space. Students are also getting a $100 discount on the MacBook Air; you can get one starting at $900 with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Check out the complete listings below.

You can also get a new OnePlus 7T with 128GB in storage for $400 after a $200 discount. Unfortunately, this offer ends today at 11:59 PM EDT. And if you want more one-day deals, the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop is currently available for $1,229, down from its regular price of $1,599. This laptop also includes a year of Bitdefender Total Security 2020, NVIDIA Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition, and Intel Marvel’s Avengers Gaming bundle, a $194.98 value for free.

Finally, moving to Amazon, we find the Sony XBR-65X900F 65” Class LED 4K ultra high definition Smart Android TV for $898 after a $220 discount.