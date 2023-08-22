Amazon’s latest offers will get you $99 savings on the fifth-generation iPad Air, which leaves the base model with Wi-Fi-only support up for grabs for only $500. This tablet comes packed with tons of power thanks to Apple’s M1 chip, but you also get 8GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage space, making it a fast and snappy device that will give you fluid navigation and support for every graphics-intensive application out there.

Apple’s latest iteration of the iPad Air looks identical to its predecessor, as it features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, a single camera on the back and one in the front, all-day battery life, and a power button with a Touch ID sensor built in. The other big differences come with the color options, as this model comes in Space Gray, Starlight, Blue, Pink, and Purple. The Gen 5 iPad Air is also receiving a $99 discount on its 256GB storage variant, which now sells for $650, and it’s always better to have more storage space than the one you think you’re going to need.

And if you want a smaller option, we recommend you check out the latest iteration of the iPad Mini, which is also seeing a $99 discount. This model starts at $400 thanks to a 20 percent discount, which will get you a new iPad with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB storage, and a similar design language you find in higher-end iPad models. And if you're an artistic soul, you may also want to check out the latest savings available on some of the best drawing tablets you can get today.