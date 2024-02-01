We’re wrapping up today’s best deals selection with an excellent offer that will excite Apple fans and almost anybody, as one of the best tablets on the market is receiving a massive discount. Apple’s latest iteration of the iPad Air launched back in 2022 with a powerful M1 processor, tons of excellent features, and a $600 price tag on its base configuration, but Best Buy’s latest offers can get you one for as low as $200.

iPad Air (5th Generation) $450 $600 Save $150 iPad Air 5th Gen brings the highly rated M1 processor, 5G connectivity (for cellular models), Center Stage capability, and all-new colors. It starts at $599 for the 64GB WiFi-only model, with an upgrade to 256GB of internal storage available. $450 at Best Buy

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Best Buy’s latest offers will get you a $150 discount on the fifth-generation iPad Air, meaning you can take home one of these powerful and gorgeous tablets for just $450. However, there’s a way for you to get even better savings on your new iPad Air, as you can trade in one of your current devices to receive up to $250 extra savings. In other words, you will be able to get your new device with WiFi-only support and 64GB storage space for as low as $200.

This version of the iPad Air comes packed with Apple’s M1 processor under the hood, making it one of the most powerful iPad models on the market, bested only by the Pro alternatives. It was launched almost two years ago, which means that we might get a refresh soon, but I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for that, as this version comes with more than enough power to be the perfect tool for starting digital artists, creators, and more. However, I strongly suggest that you go for the 256GB storage model, which is also on sale and receives instant $150 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $600 without trade-in.

You can try to get your new 64GB iPad Air from Amazon.com, but you will have to run, as there’s only one model available for $430 at the time of writing.

The perfect complement for your new iPad Air

You can also use these excellent savings to pick up a new pair of Sony WH-1000XM4, which are now available for $278 thanks to a 20 percent discount. These are still some of the best headphones on the market, as they will deliver powerful noise canceling and crystal clear audio during calls, and you get up to 30 hours of battery life of non-stop music playback.