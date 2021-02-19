We keep getting some great deals from Amazon. The latest iPad Air is $50 off, in almost every variant, meaning that you can get the WiFi-only version with 64GB storage for $550, the 256GB option for $699. If you’re looking for the LTE version, you can get it for $680 with 64GB storage. The 256GB version with LTE is available for as low as $870, which still lets you save a couple of bucks. You should also check out the latest iPad Pro deals that take up to $100 off the 12.9-inch and the 11-inch versions, and if you decide to get one, you should also consider getting a new Brydge Wireless Keyboard with Trackpad. The 12.9-inch version is getting a $60 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $170, while the $11-inch option is selling for $160 with $40 savings.

Now, you may also be looking to get your hands on a new laptop, and Amazon has some nice Chromebook options for you. First, the HP Chromebook X360 12-inch with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and an Intel Celeron processor is getting an $80 discount, which leaves it available for just $280. Or go for an Acer Swift 3 Intel Evo that comes equipped with a 14-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 14-inch Full HD display with Intel Iris Xe Graphics for $670 with $130 savings. However, this deal is only available today, so you should hurry.

The Google Nest Audio is also on sale, and you can get yours for $80 after a $20 discount, and the best part is that it doesn’t matter what color option you go for since you will always get the same savings. However, you can choose to listen to your favorite tunes on a new headset, as the Razer Opus Active Noise Canceling wireless headphones are getting a $61.99 discount, which leaves them available for $138.