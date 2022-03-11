Apple’s latest iPad Air Gen 5, Garmin smartwatches and more products are on sale

We start today’s deals with the latest version of Apple’s excellent iPad Air. This super-light tablet is already available for pre-order, and you can get one starting at $559 if you go for the 64GB storage option, while the 256GB storage model sells for $679. The latest iPad Air arrived with a $599 and a $749 price tag, which means you can score $40 and $70 savings if you choose to get one at Walmart.com. You can also choose to get them from Amazon, B&H or Best Buy, but these options aren't on sale, or at least not yet.

The latest iteration of the iPad Air may look identical to its previous version. Still, this option comes packed with Apple’s M1 chip under the hood, which means it will deliver more power than any other iPad Air before. Plus, you get all the great goodies that were available with the Gen 4 model, which means support for the Apple Pencil Gen 2, Magic Keyboard, and more. And since we’re talking Apple Pencil, you can score a new ESR Stylus Pen for iPad with Tilt Sensitivity for $20 after a $5 discount or go for the original Apple Pencil that sells for $120 after receiving a $9 discount.

We have also spotted deals on several Garmin smartwatches, starting with the Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar, which is now available for $680 after receiving a 15 percent discount. This watch comes with solar charging capabilities, advanced training features, and other great features. You can also opt for a more affordable Garmin Instinct Solar that goes for $300 after scoring a $100 discount that represents 25 percent savings. And if you want the most affordable option, you can also consider the Garmin Venu Sq that is now available for just $150 after a $25 discount. This model comes in a Light Gold and White color option, and it will deliver up to six days of battery life.