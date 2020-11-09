We start this week with tons of amazing deals, weeks away from Black Friday. We will start with Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air, which is currently getting a $50 discount on its WiFi-only version with 256GB in storage, leaving it at $699. Next up, we have the iPad mini with WiFi and cellular connectivity for $512.28 with a $166.72 discount, and you also get 256GB storage space. However, if you want a new iPad Pro, B&H has a vast selection of iPads and other tablets starting at $329. Maybe the best option is the 12.9-inch version with 64GB storage, WiFi, and LTE connectivity for $849 after a $300 discount.

Moving on to phones, we find that you can get a free iPhone 12 mini over at AT&T. Of course, there’s a catch. You will have to trade in an eligible device, which will get you credits that will pay for the 12 mini during 30 months, and yes, you also have to sign up for ones of AT&T’s select plans.

Other phone options include the Motorola Edge unlocked for $599 after a $100 discount, which comes with 256GB storage space and a 64MP main camera. The Moto One Zook is currently selling for $359.37 after a $90 discount with 128GB storage. The Moto G Power is getting a $20 discount, leaving it at $230, and the Moto One Fusion is selling for $210.48 with $39 savings.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is also on sale today, and you can get the 46mm LTE version for $279 after a $41 discount, while the Bluetooth only version will cost you $189, down from its regular $279 price tag. If you want another option to consider, Fossil’s Gen 5 Carlyle stainless steel smartwatch is selling for $179 with $116 savings.

Now, if you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, we have Apple’s AirPods Pro selling for just $194 with $55 savings if you want a pair of earbuds. However, if you like over-ear headphones, the Beats Solo Pro wireless with Apple’s H1 chip is getting a $70 discount, leaving them at $230. The Beats Solo3 are available for $180 with $19.96 savings, and the Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth wireless headphones are now available for $170 after a $9.96 discount.