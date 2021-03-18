We keep finding tons of great deals for all of those looking for a new device. First, Apple’s 10.9-inch gen-4 iPad Air has dropped to $680, which gives you $69 savings on its 256GB storage option with WiFi-only connectivity. The best part is that you can choose any color variant, as they’re all getting the same discount. The 64GB storage version is also on sale, but you will only get $40 savings, which leaves it up for grabs at $559.

Now, you may also want to get some sort of protection for your new tablet, and if that’s the case, you should take a look at the Apple Smart Folio for the gen-4 iPad Air, which will also work with your 11-inch iPad Pro. You can currently get yours in white for just $42 with $37 savings. And since we already mentioned it, you can get your new 11-inch iPad Pro for just $849 with 256GB of storage space, or grab the 512GB option for $1,049, since they will both get you $50 savings.

We are also getting tons of deals on Motorola smartphones. We can find the latest Moto G Stylus with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage space for $260 with $40 discounts over at Amazon.com. The Moto G Power and the Motorola One Fusion are also on sale, with $30 and $80 savings each, which leaves them available for just $220 and $170, respectively. However, the most compelling deal comes with the Moto RAZR 5G that’s getting a $200 discount, which means you can get yours for $1,200. This deal is currently live at Motorola.com, where you can also get the Moto One Fusion+ for $250 with 128GB of storage space, which translates to $150 savings.

To end today’s deals, we have to mention a couple of great Hisense smart TVs that are currently on sale. The 55-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV is now getting a $50 discount, which leaves it available for $480. And if you want a more affordable alternative, you can also check out the 40-Inch 40H5500F Class H55 Series Android Smart TV that’s now selling for $230.

