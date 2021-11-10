Apple's latest iOS 15.2 beta has child safety features in it

Apple started testing its iOS 15.2 a few weeks ago. The company released the second developer beta yesterday, and the new beta comes with many new features and bugs fixes. One of the most interesting things about the iOS 15.2 beta 2 is that it is the first Apple software that comes with controversial child-safety features. Nonetheless, here's everything new in iOS 15.2 developer beta 2:

Child Safety Features

First and foremost, iOS 15.2 beta 2 is the first Apple official software to come with communication safety features. Apple announced communication safety features for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, earlier this year. The feature, when enabled, will check your iPhone's Photos and Messages for child nudity. If an image with child nudity is received, the image will be blocked or blurred and a label will appear below the photo that will state “this may be sensitive [to view]." Apple says iOS won't upload the images or messages to any server to check for child safety, and the scanning will be done on-device. The feature is now a part of iOS with iOS 15.2 beta 2. Currently, it isn't known when Apple will release it to the stable version.

Legacy Contacts

iOS 15.2 beta 2 also (finally) enables Digital Legacy. Apple first announced Digital Legacy at WWDC this year. The feature will allow users to "digitally pass down their legacy so [family members or trusted members] can access your account and personal information in the event of your death." Digital Legacy will be available in the Settings app of the iPhone under the Apple ID tab.

iPadOS TV App Updates

Apple TV app has also been tweaked in iPadOS 15.2 beta 2. There's now a dedicated sidebar in the app, that replaces the bottom wide bar. The sidebar makes it easier to switch between categories, such as Originals, your library, and Watch Now.

Hide My Email

Hide My Email is also (finally) available with iOS 15.2 beta 2. Hide My Email in the Mail app is now available, which will allow users to use random email addresses to send emails. Users in iOS 15.2 beta 2 can tap the “From” field, and choose the “Hide My Email” option to use a random email address to send emails. Apple says that using the Hide My Email option will “create a random address that forwards to your inbox."

Find My Lost Item Scanning

There's a new option called "Items That Can Track Me" in the Find My app. Tapping on this button will allow users to check the nearby items that can be used to track their location. When activated, the option will list all the Unknown Items around your device and give instructions on how to disable that device.

The second beta of iOS 15.2 is now available for developers to download. It'll soon be available for public beta testers soon as well.

