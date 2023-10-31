We start today’s offers with great savings on one of Apple’s best headphones around, as the Beats Studio Pro are now available for just $200 thanks to a very attractive 43 percent discount. This is the latest version of the Beats Studio Pro headphones, which means they arrive with a fresh design and improved features, making them an excellent choice for those who love over-ear headphones.

Beats Studio Pro $200 $350 Save $150 The Beats Studio Pro over-the-ear headphones come with improved sound quality, enhanced noise cancelation, a USB-C port, and up to 40 hours of battery life. They support both Apple and Android devices, as well as the Find My network of both platforms. They're available in four colors, and offer an immersive listening experience. $200 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest offers will help you score $150 in instant savings on a new pair of Beats Studio Pro wireless Bluetooth headphones. These are some of the best headphones on the market, and you can pick up a pair for just $200. They feature outstanding noise calling, personalized Spatial Audio, and USB-C Lossless Audio, and the best part is that they’re compatible with any Apple and Android device. To make things even more interesting, you get up to 40 hours of battery life and four different color options to choose from, as savings are available across the board.

However, you can also choose to pick up the still great second-generation Apple AirPods Pro, which are now going for just $190 with 24 percent in instant savings. These are an excellent option for those who want a smaller and more affordable pair of earphones, which come with better noise canceling, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, and more. And if you’re not an Apple fan, you can also consider picking up a new pair of Sony WF-1000XM5 for $250 and score the same $50 in instant savings.