Apple’s latest AirPods refresh, and several gaming headsets are on sale

We start today’s deals with several deals on some great audio accessories, including the latest, the third generation Apple AirPods Pro. They are currently seeing a $39 discount, which means that you can pick up a pair for $140. And don’t worry if you only see $10 savings on the product’s landing page, as the extra $29 savings will be applied at checkout. The new Gen-3 AirPods feature a new design, Adaptive EQ, that will automatically tine music to our ears, a force sensor that will let you control your music, take calls, and more. The best part is that they feature water resistance, up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge, or up to 30 hours when used with their MagSafe charging case.

However, you can also pick up a pair of the previous AirPods model that is now available for $100 after a 37 percent discount that translates to $59 savings, and if you are willing to spend more money on a pair of earbuds, you can also consider going for the AirPods Pro that are seeing a $70 discount, meaning you can purchase your new earbuds for just $179. These wireless earbuds are also water and sweat resistant, plus you get more than 24 hours of total listening time with its new MagSafe charging case. And if you want another option, you can also get your hands on a new pair of Marshall Mode II True Wireless headphones that receive a 19 percent discount, which leaves them up for grabs at $145.

gen-3 Apple AirPods Apple AirPods Pro Logitech G435 Lightspeed

We have also spotted several gaming headsets on sale, starting with the Logitech G435 Lightspeed and Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset that goes for $70 after a $10 discount. The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset goes for $50 and comes with $20 savings. The Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset is a bit more affordable with a $40 price tag after a $20 discount. Finally, the Corsair VOID RGB Elite Wireless Premium Gaming Headset sees a $30 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $70.