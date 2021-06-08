We start today’s deals with some of the most powerful PCs in the market. First up, Apple’s recently launched 24-inch iMac with Apple’s M1 chip is getting a $40 discount on its 7-Core GPU version with 256GB storage space and 8GB RAM in Blue, which leaves it up for grabs at $1,259. Now, you can also grab a new M1-powered Mac mini for as low as $600 after a $99 discount. This comes with the same 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and the M1 chip, but you will most likely have to get a new monitor, mouse, and keyboard to go along with it if you don’t already have them. And if you go for the 512GB variant, you will get $100 savings, which means you can grab one for $799.

Now, there for those of you who want more Thunderbolt ports and an Intel processor in your Mac mini, and we have the perfect option for you. The 2020 Mac mini powered by an Intel Core i5 processor is getting a $50 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $1,049. You also get 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.

However, deals on Apple PCs and laptops don’t stop there, as you can get several new and refurbished options on sale over at Woot.com. For instance, you can find the new Intel Core i5 Mac mini selling for as low as $579 with 1TB storage, which translates to $320 savings. The 512GB MacBook Air with an Intel Core i5 processor is selling for just $830, and there are more options to choose from. However, you must hurry, as this offer will only be available today or until they run out of stock.

Finally, you can also save some bucks on several Razer peripherals, starting with the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard that’s currently selling for $90 after a $30 discount, or spend $10 more and grab the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $100 with $40 savings.

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse with a charging dock is getting a $70 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $100. This wireless gaming mouse will give you up to 100 hours of battery life so that you don’t have to stop and charge it during gaming sessions. And what’s a good gaming session without a great headset? You can now get your hands on a new Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset that’s also getting a $70 discount. This means you can get one for $130 or grab the more affordable Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset for $70 with $60 savings. The Razer Seiren Mini USB Streaming Microphone and the Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam are also on sale, in case you’re interested. You can get them for $40 and $75 with $10 and $25 savings, respectively.