You may find this hard to believe, but you can already score savings on the latest ninth generation 10.2-inch iPad. Apple recently announced this tablet during its California Streaming event with a $330 price tag. However, if you head over to Walmart, you will find it selling for just $299, which means $31 off when you pre-order. This model features 64GB, Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, an 8MP primary camera on the back, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, WiFi-only support, a Home Button with Touch ID, and 10-hour battery life.

You will find the same gen-9 iPad selling for its regular $330 at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H, so this may be your best option if you’re looking to save some money on your new device. The latest iPad mini 6 is also listed on Amazon.com, but you won’t find any savings on this model. However, if you still want the 2019 option, you can get it for as low as $44 on its 256GB storage variant with WiFi-only storage in Silver. And you can also grab the LTE version with 256GB storage for $521.22 with $157.78 savings after a 23 percent discount.

Still, there are better options to choose from, as the latest M1-powered iPad Pro models are still on sale. You can grab the 11-inch Pro model with 128GB storage and WiFi support for $749 after a $50 discount. And if you want more savings, you can opt for the 512GB storage variant that’s currently receiving a $99 discount that leaves it up for grabs for $1,000. And if you want a larger canvas, you can opt for the 12.9-inch model that’s getting a $100 discount on its 128GB WiFi-only version. Finally, the 10.9-inch iPad Air is getting a $99 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $500 on its WiFi-only version with 64GB storage.