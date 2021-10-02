You may find this hard to believe, but you can already score savings on the latest ninth generation 10.2-inch iPad. Apple recently announced this tablet during its California Streaming event with a $330 price tag. However, if you head over to Walmart, you will find it selling for just $299, which means $31 off when you pre-order. This model features 64GB, Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, an 8MP primary camera on the back, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, WiFi-only support, a Home Button with Touch ID, and 10-hour battery life.

You will find the same gen-9 iPad selling for its regular $330 at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H, so this may be your best option if you’re looking to save some money on your new device. The latest iPad mini 6 is also listed on Amazon.com, but you won’t find any savings on this model. However, if you still want the 2019 option, you can get it for as low as $44 on its 256GB storage variant with WiFi-only storage in Silver. And you can also grab the LTE version with 256GB storage for $521.22 with $157.78 savings after a 23 percent discount.

    Gen-9 iPad

    The latest entry-level iPad.
    Gen-5 iPad mini

    The previous generation iPad mini which launched in 2019.
    11-inch iPad Pro

    One of the most powerful iPad models available today.

Still, there are better options to choose from, as the latest M1-powered iPad Pro models are still on sale. You can grab the 11-inch Pro model with 128GB storage and WiFi support for $749 after a $50 discount. And if you want more savings, you can opt for the 512GB storage variant that’s currently receiving a $99 discount that leaves it up for grabs for $1,000. And if you want a larger canvas, you can opt for the 12.9-inch model that’s getting a $100 discount on its 128GB WiFi-only version. Finally, the 10.9-inch iPad Air is getting a $99 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $500 on its WiFi-only version with 64GB storage.




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Galaxy Tab S7
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra could feature an Exynos 2200 chip
Samsung seems to be preparing an iPad Pro competitor.
Apple Mac lineup with M1 chip
New Macs and iPads to arrive in Apple’s second fall event
Rumors suggest that we will have to wait until the second Apple fall event to see the launch of new Macs and iPads
Apple iPad mini 6 in hand Apple Event
New Apple iPad mini 6 brings major upgrades, Touch ID, larger screen, new design, Pencil support, USB-C
Check out the latest iPad mini 6 that was recently announced with a new design, performance updates, and gen-2 Apple Pencil support