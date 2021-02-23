Earlier today, we saw the latest iPhone SE getting some love over at Verizon, but we know that Amazon is one of the best places to score Apple deals. The latest one comes with the 16-inch MacBook Pro that’s currently getting a $300 discount, which leaves the 16GB RAM, 1TB storage option for $2,499. However, this version doesn’t come powered by Apple’s latest M1 chip. A 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor powers it, and it will display amazing graphics thanks to its AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics card with GDDR6. And while you’re at it, you may also want to get a new Anker USB C Hub for MacBook that is available for $60.

However, you can also get a new windows laptop on sale today. The Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD is getting a $400 discount, which leaves it at $1,300. You also get an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max graphics card to make you enjoy your games fully. And if you’re looking for a new Microsoft Surface laptop, you can head over to Best Buy since there’s a nice selection of Surface laptops on sale. First, the Microsoft Surface Go, you can get it for $6750 with $50 savings, or grab a new Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for $900 after a $400 discount.

Next up, we find that the LG NanoCell series Smart UHD TV is getting some nice discounts over at Amazon.com. The 65-inch model is $100 off, meaning that you can get one for $897. If you want to pay less, you can get the 55-inch model for $797 and the 49-inch model for$597 with $53 and $83 discounts, respectively. This TV comes with Alexa Built-in, but you can also give this feature to your current TV, as Amazon’s Fire TV products are also on sale. Get a new Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa for $22 with $8 savings, or grab a new Fire TV Blaster for $20 after a $15 discount.