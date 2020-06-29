We start today’s deals with the new 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro. This device is getting a $300 discount on its 16GB RAM and 1TB storage version with a 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor, which means you’d have to pay $2,499 for yours on Amazon. The 13.3-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale, but this is B&H deal is only good for today. You can save $400 on this device that includes a 1.4Ghz Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage with two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Next up is the Apple Watch Series 3 that’s selling for $169 after a $30 discount in its 38mm version with a space gray aluminum case and a black sport band, or the silver aluminum case with white sport band.

If you’re looking for a new TV, the Hisense 50-inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED smart tv is currently available for $350 after a $50 discount. The 55-inch model is getting a $100 discount leaving it at $500, or get the 64-inch model for $700 with the same $100 discount.

Improve your entertainment experience with the Roku Smart Soundbar with built-in 4K streaming media player for $150. This soundbar is usually listed for $180, and you can also add an Amazon Echo to enable voice commands to your device.

Skullcandy Hesh 3 wireless over-ear headphones are getting interesting discounts as well. You can browse through the different color options and get them for as low as $39.49 in grey or pay $59.99 for the black version.

Finally, the Razer Viper ultralight ambidextrous wired gaming mouse is getting a $30 discount, leaving it at just under $50.

