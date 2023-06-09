Amazon’s latest offers will get you interesting savings on Apple’s latest and most powerful laptops, starting with the 14.2-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 Pro Chip. This laptop normally sells for $1,999, but you can now get your hands on one for just $1,749, which translates to $250 instant savings. This will get you a new 14.2-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB storage space, 16GB RAM, Apple’s gorgeous 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display with an anti-glare coating, and other cool features. However, you will have to settle for the Space Gray model, as it seems that the Silver variant won’t be available for some time.

14.2-inch MacBook Pro (2023) $1749 $1999 Save $250 The latest 14.2-inch MacBook Pro (2023) comes with the new M2 Pro or M2 Max-powered chips. The machine boasts up to a 12-core CPU, up to 38-core GPU, up to 96G of unified memory, and 8TB of storage. It's one of the most powerful laptops on the market in 2023 and one of the best devices for professionals and power users. $1,749

Suppose you want more storage space. In that case, you can also go for the 1TB storage variant, which starts at $2,199 after picking up a 12 percent discount on the Space Gray model, while the Silver model will have you paying $50 more. This deal will get you the same power and features but an added $300 discount that will be more than compelling for anyone looking to upgrade their current laptop.

And if you want a more affordable option, get your hands on the smaller 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip, as this baby sells for $1,299 on its 512GB storage model with 8GB RAM, which means $200 instant savings. And if that’s still too much for your wallet, remember that you can also consider checking out the M1-powered MacBook Air, selling for as low as $800.