Apple’s latest 14-inch MacBook Pro and other amazing laptops are on sale today

We start today’s deals with a vast selection of laptops for those looking to take their work on the go. First up, we have one of the most potent laptops in the market, as the 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro is currently receiving a $50 price cut on its Silver color variant that comes with an 8-core CPU and a 14-core GPU Apple M1 Chip. This model also packs 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, and you can purchase yours for just $1,949.

You can also consider the smaller 13-inch MacBook Pro that is still on sale. This option can be yours starting at $1,199 after receiving a $100 discount on both its Silver and Space Gray color options. In addition, this laptop comes packed with Apple’s M1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. And if you don’t need that much power, you can also check out the 13-inch MacBook Air that goes for $899 after seeing the same $100 discount. This model also comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Apple’s M1 chip under the hood.

If you’re not really into Macs, you can also score some interesting savings on some Windows laptops. The Microsoft - Surface Laptop Go is currently available for $400 at Best Buy after getting a $150 discount. This model features a 12.4-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 5GB RAM, and 64GB storage space. The same laptop is also available for $550, but this model comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and $150 savings. And if you like Chromebooks, you can also purchase the HP Chromebook 14b Laptop available for $1,466. This model packs an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 14-inch HD antiglare touchscreen display, and $114 savings.