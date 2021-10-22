We keep getting amazing deals from Amazon.com, where you will find Apple’s best and latest MacBook Pro models on sale. We are not kidding. The recently launched 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are already on sale. You won’t get amazing $200 or $300 savings just yet, but you will be able to score your new laptop with $50 savings depending on the model and color variant you go for.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14-inch display, Apple’s M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage space is currently available for $2,450 on its Space Gray color variant. You will not see the savings, as Amazon has directly decided to cut the price of this powerful laptop by $50. You will get the same $50 savings on other options, such as the 14-inch model that packs an Apple M1 Pro chip with an 8-core CPU and a 14-core GPU that goes for $1,950. This model also comes with 16GB ARM, but you only get half the storage space, as it comes with 512GB. And if you want the larger 16-inch MacBook Pro, you can pick one up for $2,650 with $50 savings on its 16GB RAM and 1TB storage option that is powered by Apple’s M1 Pro Chip with a 16-core GPU.

Finally, you can also score better savings on last year’s M1-powered Apple laptops. For instance, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is getting a $120 discount on its 256GB storage model, meaning you can get one for as low as $1,179. The 512GB storage option is getting better savings, as you will find it going for $1,349 after a $150 discount. The Apple MacBook Air is also on sale, and you can get yours for just $149 after a $100 discount on its 512GB storage option. Last year’s laptops may not be as powerful as the latest additions to Apple’s M1 family, but at least they’re more affordable, and they get better savings.