We keep on getting some amazing deals from Amazon.com. This time we focus on some of the best Apple products available in the market, starting with the latest M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, that’s currently selling for $1,100 on its 256GB storage option with 8GB RAM, meaning that you get $199 savings. Should you choose the 512GB storage variant with the same RAM, you would have to spend $1,300 after the same $199 discount, which is still a pretty solid deal.

The larger 16-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale, and you can now get one with $499 savings when you grab the Intel Core i9 variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage space. This means that you can grab Apple’s largest and most powerful laptop yet for $2,300 after getting an 18 percent discount. The Intel Core i7 model is also on sale, and you can get one for $2,000 with $399 savings. This option comes equipped with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The lightest laptop on Apple’s lineup is the M1 MacBook Air, that’s also on sale. You can get one for $899 with $100 savings when you go for the 256GB storage variant that also comes with 8GB RAM, and the best part is that savings go across the board so that you can grab the color option you like the most. And if you want to double your storage space, you will get $150 savings, meaning that you can grab one for $1,100.

You can also grab a new pair of AirPods since the latest variant is getting a $49 discount, so that you can grab a pair for $150. This version comes with a wireless charging case, but if you don’t mind having to charge your AirPods with a cable, you can also opt to get the earphones that come with a wired charging case for $119 after a $40 discount. Improve your experience with the latest AirPods Pro that are currently getting a $59 discount, leaving them up for grabs at $190, and if you want to go all out, you can also grab a new pair of AirPods Max. They are currently getting a $70 discount on three of their Silver, Pink, and Green color options, meaning that you can grab one for $479.