We start today’s deals with the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 processor, which is selling for $1,219.92 with $79 savings with you go for the 256GB version with 8GB RAM. However, you can get up to $100 savings when you get the 512GB storage version, which is up for grabs for $1,399. If you want the larger 16-inch MacBook Pro, you can get it for $2,099, and you will get 512GB storage and 16GB RAM with a $300 discount, but you get an Intel Core i7 processor under the hood.

We continue with some of the best deals available for the holiday season. Samsung is giving up to $1,000 off on its flagships when you trade-in an eligible device. You can find the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series starting at $450, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series at $415 if you go for the Galaxy S20 FE. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip starts at $500 in its LTE-only version, while the 5G variant sells for $650. Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is up for grabs for $1,000.

We then head over to Microsoft, where we find the Surface Laptop 3 starting at $800 with up to $300, depending on the configuration you choose. The Surface laptop Go is also on sale, and you can get up to $150 savings. You can get one starting from $550.

Now we have a nice selection of gaming accessories from Razer. For example, the Razer Turret wireless mechanical gaming keyboard and mouse combo for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X & S is currently selling for $200 with $50 savings. If you’re only looking for a keyboard, the Razer Ornata is selling for $70 with $30 savings, the Razer BlackWidow Elite is getting a 50 percent discount, which leaves it at $85. The Razer Viper Ultralight gaming mouse is also 50 percent off, meaning you can get one for $40, and you may want to get an extended gaming mouse pad, as the Razer Goliathus with customizable Chroma RGB lighting is selling for $50.

Moving on to other interesting deals, we find the Apple Watch SE selling for just $250 in its 44mm, GPS-only version, which means $59 savings for you. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are getting a $30.99 discount, leaving them at $139.