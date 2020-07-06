You can get your hands on a new 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage for $1,799, after a $200 discount over at Amazon. This powerful laptop comes with a 2.0GHz Intel Core i5 processor and four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports. If 1TB is too much storage for you, the 512GB version is getting a $149 discount, leaving it at $1,650.

We are also getting some great discounts on Samsung Galaxy devices. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is getting $150, $200, and $150 discounts in the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra variants, leaving them at $850, $999, and $1,250 respectively. The Samsung Galaxy S10 is currently available for $659 after a $100 discount.

Next, up, we have the Google Pixel 4, which is getting an $80 discount, leaving it at $719, or go for the Pixel 4 XL, which is currently available for $789 after a $110 discount. If you want to save even more, the Google Pixel 3a is currently available for $345, or go for the Pixel 3a XL which is selling for

You can also get a new Apple Watch Modern Buckle for your 40mm or 38mm Apple Watch. It is currently selling for $99.17 after a $49.83 discount, in case you want to upgrade the band on your watch.

The Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light Therapy alarm clock with colored sunrise simulation and sunset fading night has a $45.71 discount, meaning you can get one for just $94.28.

If you’re looking for a keyboard for your Mac, the Logitech K750 wireless solar keyboard is available for $36.95 after a $23 discount, and it may be very convenient if you have your Mac close to a window.

Finally, PDP’s Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros Mario GameCube controller is being sold for $14.99, which means $10 savings upon purchase.