You can get your hands on a new 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage for $1,799, after a $200 discount over at Amazon. This powerful laptop comes with a 2.0GHz Intel Core i5 processor and four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports. If 1TB is too much storage for you, the 512GB version is getting a $149 discount, leaving it at $1,650.

OnePlus 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S20

We are also getting some great discounts on Samsung Galaxy devices. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is getting $150, $200, and $150 discounts in the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra variants, leaving them at $850, $999, and $1,250 respectively. The Samsung Galaxy S10 is currently available for $659 after a $100 discount.

Next, up, we have the Google Pixel 4, which is getting an $80 discount, leaving it at $719, or go for the Pixel 4 XL, which is currently available for $789 after a $110 discount. If you want to save even more, the Google Pixel 3a is currently available for $345, or go for the Pixel 3a XL which is selling for

You can also get a new Apple Watch Modern Buckle for your 40mm or 38mm Apple Watch. It is currently selling for $99.17 after a $49.83 discount, in case you want to upgrade the band on your watch.

The Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light Therapy alarm clock with colored sunrise simulation and sunset fading night has a $45.71 discount, meaning you can get one for just $94.28.

If you’re looking for a keyboard for your Mac, the Logitech K750 wireless solar keyboard is available for $36.95 after a $23 discount, and it may be very convenient if you have your Mac close to a window.

Finally, PDP’s Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros Mario GameCube controller is being sold for $14.99, which means $10 savings upon purchase.

Microsoft gives up on Mixer, moving streamers and viewers to Facebook Gaming
Mixer will be up and running through July 22, 2020, and after that, the Mixer.com URL will redirect visitors to Facebook Gaming.
We start this week with Best Buy’s 4-day sale and more deals from Amazon
Today’s deals include tons of Apple deals from Best Buy; we also have deals from Amazon which include Samsung Smart TVs and more
HONOR 9X Pro
HONOR 9X Pro starts receiving May 2020 security patch in India
Apart from the security patch, there’s not much going on with the new update.