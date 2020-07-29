We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We start today’s deals with Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is getting some great savings at B&H Photo Video. You can get the mid-2020 Space Gray version with a 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB in storage space for $1,399 after a $100 discount. You can also find savings on the iPad Pro, the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and more since B&H’s Back to School Apple Deals are still available.

We now head over to Amazon.com, where we find the latest 10.5-inch iPad Air for $680 after a $99 discount. You get the Gold version with 256GB in storage space and Wi-Fi + cellular connectivity.

The Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones are getting a $50 discount, which leaves these noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones for just under $200. They are rain and water-resistant, and its battery will deliver up to 36 hours of non-stop playback.

If you’re looking for a new smartwatch, we have several options for you. The Garmin Venu is currently selling for $299, down from its usual $350 price tag. The Garmin Instinct is selling for $229, down from $300, and you can also get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 for $229, with $50.99 savings.

