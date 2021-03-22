The latest M1-powered MacBook Pro is currently getting a $149 discount over at Amazon.com. These savings are applied to both the Silver and Space Gray color variants, leaving the 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage option for $1,150, while the 512GB option with the same 8GB RAM goes for $1,350. The only difference is that the 512GB in Space Gray option is ready to ship, while the Silver and 256GB variants will be available in the upcoming days.

Now, there are more options for those of you looking for a new laptop. First, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 that comes with a 15-inch touch-screen, an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage space, is getting a massive $560 discount, meaning you can get yours for $1,539. And if you want a more affordable option, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is getting a $61 discount, so you can get your hands on one for $219.

And since we’re already talking about Apple devices, we must also mention the latest iPad Pro models. The 11-inch model, which launched last year, is now available for $750, which translates to $49 savings on its WiFi-only variant with 128GB of storage space. You can get twice the storage space for $100 more, and the 512GB option goes for $1,049.

The larger 12.9-inch version is getting a $100 discount on its WiFi-only variant. This means you can get yourself a new 256GB option for $999 or the 512GB option for $1,199. However, you can also go for the 128GB storage option, but this one will only get you $50 savings, meaning you can get yours for $949. And if you have an iPhone 11 Pro, you can get a new Apple Smart Battery Case with Wireless Charging in Black for $112, down from its regular $130 price tag.

Finally, you can also get more storage space for your new laptop for less; when you get a new Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD with 500GB of storage space, that is currently getting a $22 discount. This means you can get yours in Black for $88. 1TB of storage will set you back $178, but you will save $12. If you want a smaller package, the SanDisk 512GB Ultra UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card with an SD adapter is now getting $105 savings, so you can get yours for $74.99. And you can also get a new AUKEY Table Lamp that’s selling for $24 after $15 savings and a 20 percent on-page coupon.